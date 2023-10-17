A Lurgan man, who faced a raft of drug related charges at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, was congratulated by the District Judge for his ‘impressive’ Pre-Sentence Report.

Aaron Anthony Rodney Berben, aged 24, from Lurgan Tarry, was charged with having a Controlled Class B Drug namely THC Oil with intention to supply on October 6, 2021. He was also charged of possession of the Class B drug cannabis and possession of the Class C drug THC also on the same date.

He was further charged of possession of the Class C drug Pregabalin and the Class C drug Diazepam also on the same date. The sixth charge was possession of criminal property namely cash, contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Act, also on the same date.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

District Judge Bernie Kelly, after reading an up-to-date Pre-Sentence Report asked how much cash was involved. A Prosecutor said £1,295.

His lawyer explained the sentencing was deferred to allow him to avoid all police attention.

“He has abided by that to the letter. And, as Your Worship can see, his risk of reoffending has been reduced from medium to low risk. He is engaging with support services in the community and I would ask that Your Worship consider a Probation Order which would allow him to facilitate and supplement those services to get the help to address what are the root causes of his addiction,” she said.

District Judge Kelly said: “Firstly I have to say that is a fairly impressive up-to-date Pre-Sentence Report. You seem to have taken all the steps that have been asked of you to deal with your drug addiction and the ensuing mental health issues that flow from that. You have not come to the adverse attention of police, so you are to be congratulated on all of that.

"Would I be right in thinking you find life a bit easier now that you have come off drugs and your mental health is starting to improve?” the District Judge asked to which Berben replied: “Yes.”