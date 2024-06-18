Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In sentencing a Lurgan man, who sent flowers and messages to his ex-girlfriend, to a one-month suspended jail term, a Craigavon district judge suggested the offence ‘fell into the pestering bracket’.

Martin George Paul McCartney, aged 38, from Lough Road, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on charged with breaching a restraining order.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on June 27 last year, a woman reported she had received a Facebook message showing an image of children’s toys followed by a message ‘Martin asked me to send you this so you don’t get XXX the same’.

On July 4 last year the woman received another Facebook message from a woman on behalf of the defendant in relation to the exchange of children’s presents. On August 2, 2023 the woman received a third Facebook message from the same woman on behalf of the defendant which included a screenshot of a message from the defendant with the sender saying Martin had requested it is sent. There was a similar message on August 6 last year.

On August 3, the woman received child maintenance money from the defendant which included a message with the transaction ‘I miss the kids’. On August 7 the woman received a delivery to her home address which included a bunch of flowers with an envelope attached. It contained a six-page letter from the defendant.

On August 9 last year police attended the defendant’s home where he was arrested for breach of a restraining order. He confirmed he had made contact and was charged to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court.

When asked about his aunt contacting the woman, McCartney replied: “Yes, it’s a restraining order. It’s not a no contact order because we have two kids.”

McCartney’s barrister Mr Patrick Taylor said Probation Service suggested a deferral in the matter to allow the defendant to deal with his mental health. He said he had engaged with his GP.

“The original offences were on the more moderate end than some of the breaches that come before the court. There was no direct contact with the injured party, nevertheless Mr McCartney has learned a valuable lesson, that he is not to contact the complainant in any shape or form. He hasn’t come to further police attention,” said Mr Taylor adding that there is nothing pending and the defendant has full-time employment as a chef.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Mr Taylor is quite right. This is not the worst breach a court will ever see. It is not necessarily sinister but it is a breach of a court order which in itself is a very serious matter. It appears as well you have complied with the deferment and engaged with Community Mental Health.”

The district judge said he would deal with McCartney by way of imprisonment but it would be suspended.

"It falls into the bracket of pestering in my view,” said District Judge Ranaghan as he handed down a one-month jail term, suspended for 12 months.

"I know there are children in the background here. The best way for you to see your children is to not harass, pester the person you are not allowed to.”