Jamie Geddis, (34) from Ailsbury Park in Lurgan, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison before Craigavon Magistrates Court. He was charged with three counts of theft, two counts of attempted theft, one charge of interference with vehicles and another charge of attempting to steal a motor vehicle.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges and waived his right to a pre-sentence report.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on January 7 this year at 3.30am, police were on mobile patrol when they spotted the defendant and another individual inside a blue Peugeot in Drumlin Drive in Lurgan. Both of them ran off when they spotted police. The vehicle was damaged with wiring exposed around the key switch. The last registered owner told police no one had permission to be in the vehicle.

On Monday, January 15, police received a report of theft at around 6.15am from Tesco in Craigavon. Geddis is accused of stealing make up and household items valued at £200.25. The defendant had been identified from CCTV footage along with three other individuals. Police received a further report of theft that occurred on January 18 at around 8.20pm from Tesco Extra in Banbridge. He is accused of stealing household items and meat valued at £453.63 and was again identified via CCTV footage.

Police then received a report of an attempted theft on Saturday, January 20 at around 11.40pm from Tesco at Craigavon and again the defendant was identified via CCTV footage.

On Sunday, January 21 police received another report of an attempted theft at around 4.40pm at Tesco Extra in Banbridge. This time the defendant was accused of attempting to steal household items to the value of £60 and was identified by a description from staff. Police found Geddis a short distance away in the same vehicle which had been linked to other thefts.

On Monday, January 22, police received a report of another theft of £10 worth of food items at 10.30pm from a Spar at Stockman’s Lane in Belfast and the defendant was identified via CCTV. Geddis was arrested and charged with all of these offences on Tuesday, January 23. He gave a ‘no comment’ interview.

Geddis’ solicitor admitted his client has an ‘unenviable record’ with 135 offences.

“It was a spree of offending and he is very sorry and apologetic,” the solicitor said. “He accepts his wrong doing from the outset.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “He didn’t, he made a ‘no comment’ interview.”

The solicitor said Geddis had self referred to AA and is trying to seek work to get himself clean, adding that he has been in custody for seven weeks and is making positive progress.

The solicitor said that Geddis, who claims he is ‘clean’, can’t access the services he requires to address his substance issues while he is in custody.