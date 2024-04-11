Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Terrence Brendan Phillips, aged 46, from Downshire Avenue, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with theft.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

A prosecutor told the court that on Monday, October 23 last year, at around 10.20am, police attended Greene’s shop in Lurgan following reports of shoplifting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police heard that the manager, who attended the court hearing, said a local man, whom she knew straight away as the defendant, had come into the store and spent time lifting various items and was then seen placing some up his top and other items under his arms. He left the store without making any attempt to pay. The estimated value of the stolen goods was £20.

CCTV was captured and shown to the defence lawyer in the court just before the matter was due to be contested by the defendant.

Phillip’s lawyer said after the footage was shown to the defendant, he accepts it was him and he has pleaded guilty. The lawyer said the defendant has relevant record but it dated back to the 1990s.

He referred to the defendant’s mental health issues and said his client doesn’t remember the incident at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has good days and bad days. Now that he has seen the footage he accepts it was him,” said the lawyer.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “I do know why a late guilty plea has been entered and obviously there are significant mental health issues at play.”