A solicitor for a man who pleaded guilty to stealing a £9.29 bottle of Buckfast said the price of it could be considered robbery in itself.

Shea Reynolds, age 29, from Ennis Close in Lurgan, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with theft and attempted theft. He pleaded guilty to both charges.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard that police attended the Spar in William Street on January 13 this year where they were told of a theft and attempted theft and were shown CCTV.

"The CCTV shows a male putting a bottle of Buckfast into his right jacket pocket and took a bottle of rose wine to take to the till to pay for and left the store without paying for the Buckfast,” said the Prosecutor.

She added that Reynolds returned at 11.14 with another man. The defendant lifted a bottle of Buckfast and put it into his jacket again and lifted the same wine and put it down his trousers before attempting to leave the store.

He was challenged by staff whom he told he had no money to pay for the items and he left the store.

Reynolds’ solicitor said: “£9.29 for a bottle of Buckfast might be considered robbery in itself but we’ll park that.”

The solicitor said what’s remarkable about his client is his childhood. “Everything bad that could happen to a child, happened to Shea Reynolds,” he said.