Lurgan man, who threw a door wreath at his mother-in-law's car as his wife fled, ends up at Craigavon court for causing criminal damage
Before Craigavon Magistrates Court was Declan McGeown, aged 36, from Hawthorne Avenue, Lurgan who was accused of criminal damage to a car.
A prosecutor said there was a verbal argument between McGeown and the injured party who was leaving the house and getting into her mother’s car. The defendant took a wreath that was at the door and threw it at the car which caused ‘minor damage’.
"The injured party said McGeown then went to the passenger’s side of the vehicle and tried to open the door which was locked. The defendant pulled the car door handle causing damage,” said the prosecutor who added that £150 worth of damage was caused.
McGeown's solicitor pointed out the defendant’s candour in the pre-sentence report, sharing his struggles with his emotional wellbeing and processing his mother’s death in 2022 and his marital breakdown thereafter.
“The pair had agreed to meet at the marital home but sadly it resulted in this rather unattractive display,” said the solicitor, who added that McGeown is living with his father.
“There is no real prospect of reconciliation at the minute,” she said.
District Judge Francis Rafferty said he was treating the incident as a ‘one off’ and fined McGeown £300 as the sentence is aggravated by the domestic violence aspect of it. He further ordered him to pay compensation of £150 plus the offender levy. He was given ten weeks to pay.