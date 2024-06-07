Lurgan man, who threw e-cig into a garden after he was spotted by police, is given Community Service for possessing THC
Neil Somers, aged 20, from Deans Walk in Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possession of the Class B controlled drug THC. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is a cannabinoid found in cannabis.
The court heard that on September 18 last year at 2.45pm, police spotted Somers, who was known to them, in Charles Street, Deans Walk area of Lurgan.
“As he went up Deans Walk he looked over his shoulder and saw police he threw a green object from his mouth and into the garden of a property in Deans Walk,” she said.
Police searched him and an object was found. Later when questioned he said it was an e-cig that he bought in a shop. “I only paid a fiver for it,” Somers said. The prosecutor said the e-cig was sent for forensic testing and was found to contain THC.
Mr Monteith said his client instructs it’s been two months since he consumed any cannabis. He added that Somers’ motivation ‘continues’ and, since his removal from his former address and associates plus the support of his parents and a new address, this has been “helpful to him”.
“There is a chance this is someone who, given a chance, is motivated. If he is not motivated, he is very firmly in the adult court environment,” said Mr Monteith. "He has grasped the significance of any future court appearances.”
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he would deal with this via a Combination Order with 40 hours Community Service and a year on Probation.