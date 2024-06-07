Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man, who pleaded guilty to possessing THC, threw an e-cig into a garden after he spotted police, Craigavon court is told.

Neil Somers, aged 20, from Deans Walk in Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possession of the Class B controlled drug THC. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is a cannabinoid found in cannabis.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

The court heard that on September 18 last year at 2.45pm, police spotted Somers, who was known to them, in Charles Street, Deans Walk area of Lurgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As he went up Deans Walk he looked over his shoulder and saw police he threw a green object from his mouth and into the garden of a property in Deans Walk,” she said.

Police searched him and an object was found. Later when questioned he said it was an e-cig that he bought in a shop. “I only paid a fiver for it,” Somers said. The prosecutor said the e-cig was sent for forensic testing and was found to contain THC.

Mr Monteith said his client instructs it’s been two months since he consumed any cannabis. He added that Somers’ motivation ‘continues’ and, since his removal from his former address and associates plus the support of his parents and a new address, this has been “helpful to him”.

“There is a chance this is someone who, given a chance, is motivated. If he is not motivated, he is very firmly in the adult court environment,” said Mr Monteith. "He has grasped the significance of any future court appearances.”