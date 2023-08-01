A 33-year-old Lurgan man who told his mother he was there “to finish her off” has been jailed for four months.

Reuben John Glen, aged 33, from Colban Crescent, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry Prison charged with breaching a Restraining Order.

A Prosecutor told the court that on July 4 this year at 11.59 police received a report from the injured party that her son, the defendant, had arrived at her house accusing her of ruining his life. “She felt intimidated by him. She has a restraining order against him which was granted on June 30. Police attended her address.”

She told them that when Glen had arrived that morning he said he was there to ‘”inish her off”. “She felt shaken and intimidated. The defendant was located and arrested,” said the Prosecutor.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

District Judge Bernie Kelly asked for an explanation. “How does he blame his mother for assaulting police, for breaching a community order, for failing to notify police of his intentions to travel, for possession of a class A drug? These are all offences for which he got prison. How does he blame his mother for that?”

His lawyer said his client had just been released from custody. District Judge said: “Yes, for offences against her.”

His lawyer said it was in relation to his money situation. “He went about it the wrong way and went to his mother instead of taking the rational step of using a third party if necessary and he finds himself in custody. When he has served his prison sentence he is going to the Housing Executive and present as homeless.”

The District Judge said: “Mr Glen you simply just can’t behave like this. The Restraining Order was put in place to protect your mother and you literally left prison and went straight to hers and breached it within a matter of days from it having been imposed.