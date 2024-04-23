Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Patrick Joseph Sheppard, aged 35, from Hannon Drive, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage, two counts of assaulting police and a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm dated December 21 last year.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

A separate set of charges was also dealt with at the same hearing - failing to provide a specimen of urine, two counts of assaulting police, failing to report damage only accident, failing to remain at a damage-only accident, careless driving, failing to provide a specimen of breath for a preliminary test and failing to give the driver’s name to police in a road traffic accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the prosecutor was about to tell the court about what happened on December 21, Sheppard, who was in the dock, kept mumbling incoherently, forcing District Judge Michael Ranaghan to tell him to be quiet.

“Remember you have to be sentenced. I have additional powers in relation to sentencing if your behaviour persists," he told Sheppard. “You are warned now and don’t wink at me.”

The prosecutor said that on December 21 last year, police were tasked to an ongoing domestic. The injured party claimed the defendant was aggressive after drinking.

“He grabbed the injured party by the throat and pushed her into a table and then onto a floor. He then grabbed both her ankles dragging her towards the back door,” said the prosecutor, adding that Sheppard then grabbed the injured party with force and slapped her. He had a ring on his hand which cut her face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued to shout at her before ‘repeatedly kicking’ her, the court was told. She called 999 and the defendant then left the address. She later noticed two holes in her kitchen door and another in the wall. After police arrested Sheppard he ‘struck out’ at an officer on the chest with his foot and struck another officer twice in the upper right arm.

In relation to the incident on June 22 last year, the prosecutor told the court that at approximately 8.10pm, police received a report by a third party who wished to remain anonymous. They said Sheppard was drinking and crashed his Mercedes into a lamp post at Waringhall Place, Lurgan.

The prosecutor said Sheppard was living with a woman in the Waringstown area. Police attended her address and noted the lamp post nearby was damaged.

“There was debris from a dark red vehicle. Police viewed CCTV from an address nearby and noted a dark red Mercedes car weaving on the road and driving away from the damaged lamp post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police spoke to the woman who said that he was ‘mentally unwell and addicted to alcohol’ and had been drinking that evening. She said she saw him an hour earlier and suggested he might be at a woman’s house in Lurgan. She said she didn’t know how he got to Taghnevan nor if he drove and was unaware of the damage to the lamp post.

Police attended Ailsbury Park in Lurgan and found a dark red Mercedes parked. The car had significant damage to the rear off-side corner including a shattered light which was consistent with the debris found at the damaged lamp post in Waringstown.

Police were invited into Sheppard’s girlfriend’s house where children were present. Sheppard was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and smelling of intoxicating liquor. He was arrested.

He resisted police on his way to the police vehicle. When one constable leaned into the vehicle, Sheppard used the sole of his left foot to strike at the officer’s upper left arm and elbow and forcefully pushed him back using his left leg. When another officer tried to move Sheppard’s legs into the sitting position he tried to kick him to the neck and head a few times using his right foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheppard continued to babble while the prosecutor outlined the facts of the case in court. District Judge Renanagh urged his solicitor to speak to the defendant otherwise he would consider a Section 160 of the Magistrates' Courts (NI) Order. Sheppard’s solicitor said: “He’s arrived here under the influence of alcohol.” “Have not,” said Sheppard.

The prosecutor added that Sheppard refused to give a preliminary breath and urine sample. At Banbridge custody he urinated in the cell causing the urine to seep out under the door.

District Judge Ranaghan said there is a live suspended sentence of four months suspended for two years. Sheppard’s barrister Ms Ciara Ennis said that was only in play for one set of charges – those dated December 21 last year and the other sets of charges pre-dates the issue of the suspended sentence.

Ms Ennis said: “I do believe he is not in the best condition this morning.” She added this is the first time Sheppard has been before court on any ‘domestic related incidents’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said Sheppard persisted in misbehaving despite two warnings. Ms Ennis asked the judge to deal with him lightly as “emotions are very high following the loss of his brother recently”.

The district judge said in relation to the first set of offences: “The assault on the injured party was sustained, it was cowardly, vicious, it was degrading. It was on a woman. Your record is appalling.” For that he jailed Sheppard for seven months. For criminal damage he was given four months jail. Both assaults on police led to a four months jail term. All to run concurrently. The judge also activated three months of the four-month suspended sentence – leading to 10 months in total.