A Lurgan man has been banned from the roads after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Joshua Barrett, 28, whose address was given as Mourne Road in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

The court heard that on May 21, 2023 at 11.15pm, police on duty observed a black Audi A4 swerving across the central line on the M1 towards Sprucefield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CCTV found the vehicle in a car park at Sprucefield, where the defendant failed a breath test.

Lurgan man banned from the roads by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by Google

He was taken into custody and a second breath test gave a reading of 73 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, over twice the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence said the defendant made full admission to the police.