Lurgan man whose Audi A4 was spotted swerving across M1 central line is sentenced for drink driving at Lisburn court

A Lurgan man has been banned from the roads after pleading guilty to drink driving.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST

Joshua Barrett, 28, whose address was given as Mourne Road in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

The court heard that on May 21, 2023 at 11.15pm, police on duty observed a black Audi A4 swerving across the central line on the M1 towards Sprucefield.

CCTV found the vehicle in a car park at Sprucefield, where the defendant failed a breath test.

Lurgan man banned from the roads by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by GoogleLurgan man banned from the roads by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by Google


He was taken into custody and a second breath test gave a reading of 73 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, over twice the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence said the defendant made full admission to the police.

District Judge Rosie Watters banned the defendant from driving for 12 months and imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offenders levy of £15.