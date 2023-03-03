A Lurgan woman has been given a three months prison term, suspended for two years, after being caught driving while disqualified.

Bridget McConville, aged 29, from Lake Street, Lurgan was accused of driving while disqualified, and having no insurance on December 23 last year.

A prosecutor told Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (March 3) that on Friday, December 23, 2022 at approximately 6pm, police observed a grey VW Golf turning left into Rampart Street, Lurgan from Prospect Way. Police saw the defendant getting out of the driver’s door.

On confirming her identity, police discovered she had been disqualified from driving at August 10, 2022 for 12 months. Further inquiries revealed she didn’t have valid insurance.

Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc

McConville’s solicitor told the court that his client is in a new situation this year. She has a new house and is surrounded by her family. He said: “She is aware that there is a chance of a custodial sentence. If she were to be given a custodial sentence immediately it would not only affect herself but her two young children.”

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “You’re dead right and that was the first thought she had in her mind when she stepped in behind the wheel of a car as a disqualified driver. Her very first thought was ‘I could be leaving my two children parentless’. Wasn’t it? No it wasn’t. So the question I always ask is if the parent does not give priority to their own children’s needs why do they expect strangers to?”

McConville’s solicitor said: “This lady has put her own children first prior to this. There is no social services involvement. The relationship with the father, although broken down, is amicable.”

District Judge Kelly said: “A breach of a court order is very serious. You are a mother of children. You of all people should understand why the law disqualifies drink drivers. It is to discourage people from doing it as unfortunately a lot of people get seriously injured and killed on the roads by drink drivers. What would you say to a drink driver who seriously injured one of your children? That’s Ok, don’t worry? No of course you wouldn’t. That’s the reason why you are disqualified. But you decided that didn’t apply to you, just other people.

"When you do that you are placing your liberty into jeopardy and by placing your liberty in jeopardy means your children are going to be at least without a mother whatever arrangement the father might be able to accommodate. And you made the decision anyway,” said Mrs Kelly.

She sentenced McConville to three months in jail for each offence to run concurrently and suspended for two years.