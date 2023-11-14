A motorist who was spotted driving erratically through the town in the early hours of the morning had cocaine and pregabalin in his system, a court has heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Turbitt, aged 29, from College Walk in Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

The court was told that on April 7 this year at around 4.30am, police spotted a vehicle swerving slightly in the road and at times breaching the central white line while travelling along North Street in Lurgan. The car stopped at the traffic lights and police spotted that both the front and rear tyres were over the white line into the on-coming traffic lane. The driver was stopped and spoken with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prosecutor told the court: “He presented as panicked and agitated with fast, slurred speech and dilated pupils. While speaking to the defendant, a strong smell of cannabis could be smelt coming from the vehicle. A search was carried out. There was an empty deal bag, remnants of suspect cocaine and a second deal bag containing remnants of suspected cocaine as well.

"A preliminary breath test gave a zero result. He was taken to Lurgan Police Station. A preliminary impairment test was taken but he refused to continue with it halfway through.

"He was arrested and conveyed to Musgrave Custody Suite in Belfast where he was a request was made by the force medical officer to see if a blood sample could be taken. Blood samples were taken from him and these came back showing the defendant had cocaine and pregabalin within his blood.”

Turbitt’s solicitor said the defendant disputes that he refused to continue the test, rather he couldn’t, adding: “When asked by the police if this was as a result of using drugs and he said yes. It wasn’t a matter of refusing. He simply accepted at that point his situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He cooperated with police and entered an early plea. He has no criminal record and has never been in any trouble before. He has a good job and works for the Housing Executive. He is exceptionally embarrassed at being here today. He has a good family and good family support. His father is in court with him today. He has taken steps to address this issue since then.

"There is a very good email from Cuan Mhuire about his engagement with them over the last six months. He has taken steps to address his substance misuse issues. He has been clean for some significant time. His father tells me he is no longer associating with the people he was associating with. He is getting back into fitness and playing football. The hope is he will never be here again. It is very out of character for this young man,” said Turbitt’s solicitor.