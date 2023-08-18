“This is two young women fighting and falling out over the affections of a man who probably doesn’t deserve it,” said a barrister representing a Lurgan mother accused of sending lots of ‘unwarranted’ messages to the new girlfriend of her ex-partner.

Danielle Fegan, aged 28, from Sloanhill Court, Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with the persistent improper use of telecommunications causing anxiety.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: National World.

A prosecutor revealed police were called by the victim who said she was threatened by her partner’s ex-girlfriend. The court heard the victim had ‘unwarranted contact’ from the defendant since November 2021 receiving a Facebook message from her stating ‘they were still a couple and asking the injured party why she still had her arm around her boyfriend’.

The prosecutor said: “Since then she (the victim) has received numerous messages and has told the defendant to leave her alone multiple times but these have been ignored.”

He revealed the defendant also created several Facebook and WhatsApp accounts in order to message the injured party as well as her family and friends. “The defendant has two children with the partner of the injured party and three times per week they would reside at the injured party’s address. The injured party has screen shots of numerous conversations with the defendant saved on her phone.”

He further revealed that on October 10 last year the injured party said she heard banging at her door at around 9.35am recognising the voice of the defendant shouting at her and asking about a child’s coat. The defendant left but the injured party was said to be ‘very frightened’ particularly as she had a seven-week-old baby in the house.

The prosecutor outlined a number of occasions when the injured party received messages via Facebook from the defendant, including on Christmas Day last year. The defendant was arrested and admitted sending the messages.

Fegan’s barrister Aaron Thompson said: “The sad reality of this is that this is two young women fighting and falling out over the affections of a man who probably doesn’t deserve it. He is a frequent flyer in this court and Your Worship has undoubtedly sent him to prison before and who now lives in a hostel in Derry. He is not on the scene.

"The facts were right at the time of the complaint but it has all moved on because the sad reality is that not only has Danielle Fegan found herself in the position where she was sending messages and complaining about the injured party, now the injured party in the case has found herself in a situation where, as I understand it, she is pregnant with his child and he has now moved on.

"The sad reality is these two ladies have found themselves at loggerheads and my client has found herself criminally responsible for sending messages she shouldn’t have sent over somebody who is not probably even worth it in the first place."

Mr Thompson said his client is aged 28, a single mother of two children with no family support.

"She has been terrified coming to court to face this. She has no experience of looking down the barrel of a court and facing a sentence. It has been very alarming for her. She accepts she did wrong,” said the barrister.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “The saddest element of all this is that when the injured party gives birth their children are going to be half siblings. How does that work going forward when the two mothers are at loggerheads. The children may very well want a relationship, particularly as they get older.”