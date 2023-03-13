A Lurgan mum-of-four, who was told off by judge for using a baby in a pram to steal groceries, has been given a 12-month jail term suspended for three years.

Joeleen McCleery, aged 33, from Drumlin Drive in Lurgan appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (March 10) accused of stealing groceries to the value of £39.73 on August 22, 2022 and also groceries valued at £35.61 the next day.

Craigavon Court House.

Prosecutor Michelle Smyth told Craigavon Magistrates Court that on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, police received a report of two alleged thefts from Greene’s Convenience Store in Taghnevan in Lurgan.

“A female known to them as the defendant had entered the store with her three children and took £35 to £40 worth of items into a bag located in a pram. It was alleged the defendant then came to the counter and only paid for a couple of items before leaving the store. The reporting party was alerted to this by staff, however the defendant had already left the store and CCTV of the incident was reviewed.”

The prosecutor, who said the defendant has no criminal record, revealed the reporting party saw the defendant in the store the next day, August 23, and followed her around the store via CCTV and observed her put items into a bag located in the pram and put other items in and around the pram. Again she paid for a few items before leaving the store.

The defendant’s solicitor, Mr Coulter, said his client pleaded guilty.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “There is a serious aggravating feature in this case. Anybody who uses their children to help them steal. That is a serious aggravating feature. I don’t know what age the children are but there has to be one of them old enough to know what the mother was doing therefore showing that child that this is appropriate normal behaviour. There was a child in that pram.”

Mr Coulter admitted this was an aggravating feature and the lack of a pre-sentence report had limited the judge’s options.

“She appears before this court with no previous record. She is a single mother of four children,” said the solicitor asking the district judge to suspend any custodial sentence.

District Judge Kelly said: “That is not what any responsible parent should be doing. What kind of parent uses their children to commit criminal offences?”

Mr Coulter said his client had difficulties with alcohol. “It is not lost on her the seriousness of this and the risk to her liberty,” he said.

District Judge Kelly said McCleery had done the same thing on two consecutive days and the same modus operandi.

“At no point in time after the first one did she think this was not appropriate to do with her children.”

She said to the defendant: “Ms McCleery this is disgraceful repeated behaviour.”

The defendant responded: “I have had a conversation with the kids to say it was out of order. All I can say is I’m so sorry.”