A 32-year-old Lurgan mother has been urged to get away from the drug world by a district judge who deferred sentencing her for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Danielle Black, from Cypress Gardens in Lurgan, appeared in the dock of Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, having been convicted of possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine, with intent to supply on October 5, 2022.

Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc

The defendant took a coughing fit while in the dock. She told the court that she had taken her quota of inhalers and it would be dangerous for her to take any more plus she was on steroids. She was given a glass of water.

Her barrister Aaron Thompson said a lot of Black’s problems are ‘anxiety related’. “From consulting with her on the case, every appearance throughout the whole case has been riddled with anxiety and regret and remorse about what she did,” he said.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “If she was that anxious about what might happen to her if she became involved in the drugs trade – her use of drugs would have ceased long before we got to a sentencing exercise. According to that pre-sentence report it hasn’t.”

Mr Thompson agreed, adding while ‘probably right’ in most cases, he felt that ‘more guileful’ defendants don’t go to probation and say ‘I’m still using cocaine’.

The district judge said: “In order for the Miss Blacks of this world to be able to secure a life that leaves them free from any potential influence that may come from certain quarters, she has to be drug free. Until she does that, regardless of whether it’s the spin she would like me to believe,which by the way I don’t when I read that pre-sentence report, or whether it’s the view that I may take about her involvement in this offence – it doesn’t matter which, she remains at exceptionally high risk of repeating this sort of offending. Part of my job today is rehabilitation of the offender. Where there is an exceptionally high risk of this being repeated I can’t be content there is any realistic chance of rehabilitation.”

District Judge Kelly also queried Black’s use of cocaine with her prescription medication.

Mr Thompson admitted his client is coming to court, having pleaded guilty six weeks earlier, and having confessed to probation she still uses drugs.

“Whether she is prevailed upon through duress or it is a commonplace drug user involved somewhere in a chain, might be prevailed upon a little bit but fundamentally knows what they are doing, in her defence she is not really saying to probation she has no idea about this.

"She knew rightly what she was doing. It is not a duress defence. The reality is there are other elements to this that lends some further weight to what she is saying. It is just a fact her house was attacked. She had to move and Your Worship had to vary her bail to allow her to move house. There are issues here and probably somewhere in the middle of all of this – and as Your Worship knows the world of drugs is fundamentally a grey and murky world anyway – there is definitely something in terms of her being prevailed upon and something going wrong.

"When she did this, she had the instant regret, discarded the package, then panicked and had to come back – whether that is all right or wrong those are matters for Your Worship,” said Mr Thompson adding that if he were pleading the case in the Crown he would still be seeking an alternative to immediate custody. He further added that his client is genuinely anxious and has sincere remorse.

District Judge Kelly said she was going to let Black prove both those statements – ‘that she is genuinely anxious about going to prison and I mean so anxious that she is going to make immediate lifestyle changes as of this minute. Number two, that she is genuinely remorseful in that she is putting all links with any form of illicit drugs behind her’.

“What that means Miss Black, I am going to defer sentencing. I promise you, if you breach any of the things I am about to outline, you are definitely going to prison. That’s a guarantee. From the minute you step out of the dock, no drugs other than those that a qualified medical practitioner has prescribed for you. You are not to bring yourself to the adverse attention of police.

"You can distance yourself both geographically and actually from the elements involved in the drugs trade. That immediately improves your security. It might also improve the relationship with your own children. Some of your mental health issues may resolve themselves.

"I am giving you the chance to prove to me that you are genuinely sorry, that you are not going to engage in this type of behaviour and you are really anxious about the prospect of going to prison, even if that means you leaving the area. From that pre-sentence report there are agencies who are prepared to assist you in that endeavour. If it means getting you away from the people you are currently involved with in the drugs trade so you are no longer the subject of temptation, then that is something you have to consider seriously. I am not asking you to do that as part of the deferral but it is something you might have to consider.