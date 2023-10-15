Register
Lurgan police appeal following criminal damage attack on VW Caddy van

Police have appealed for anyone with information about an incident in which damage was caused to a vehicle parked in Lurgan on Friday evening to come forward.
By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Oct 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 15:34 BST
Police are appealing for information in relation to criminal damage caused to a VW Caddy van which was parked in the area of Margretta Park in Lurgan. Picture: supplied by PSNIPolice are appealing for information in relation to criminal damage caused to a VW Caddy van which was parked in the area of Margretta Park in Lurgan. Picture: supplied by PSNI
A spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed that criminal damage had been caused to a VW Caddy van in the area of Margretta Park on Friday, October 13 between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

Anyone with information that may assist police with their enquiries into the incident is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1018 of 14/10/2023.