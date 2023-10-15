Lurgan police appeal following criminal damage attack on VW Caddy van
Police have appealed for anyone with information about an incident in which damage was caused to a vehicle parked in Lurgan on Friday evening to come forward.
A spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed that criminal damage had been caused to a VW Caddy van in the area of Margretta Park on Friday, October 13 between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.
Anyone with information that may assist police with their enquiries into the incident is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1018 of 14/10/2023.