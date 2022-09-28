Lurgan police concerned for missing man Josh Jennings
Police in Lurgan have voiced concern for Josh Jennings who has been missing since Saturday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Lurgan are growing increasingly concerned for the well-being of Josh Jennings.
"Josh was last seen on Saturday the 24th of September 2022.
-
Most Popular
Read More
Read MoreNew £340k life boat station opens at Kinnego Marina on Lough Neagh with life boa...
-
Advertisement
"He is described as 5ft5, slim build with short blond hair and blue eyes wearing a black jacket and jeans.
"If you can assist us with finding Josh please contact 101 and quote reference number 1398 27/09/22.”