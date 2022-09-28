Register
Lurgan police concerned for missing man Josh Jennings

Police in Lurgan have voiced concern for Josh Jennings who has been missing since Saturday.

By Carmel Robinson
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 9:18 am
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 9:19 am

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Lurgan are growing increasingly concerned for the well-being of Josh Jennings.

"Josh was last seen on Saturday the 24th of September 2022.

"He is described as 5ft5, slim build with short blond hair and blue eyes wearing a black jacket and jeans.

"If you can assist us with finding Josh please contact 101 and quote reference number 1398 27/09/22.”