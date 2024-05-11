Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Lurgan are investigating two violent robberies in which a teenager and a man were assaulted and had their wallets stolen.

They are appealing for information in relation to separate incidents which occurred in the Edward Street area of Lurgan in the early hours of Saturday, May 11 and in the Westacres area of Craigavon, on Friday, May 10.

Commenting on Saturday’s robbery, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that that a teenage boy had been walking in the area at around 12:45am when he was approached by two males, one of whom was said to have pulled him to the ground and attempted to choke him, whilst the other took his wallet from his pocket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was also reported that the suspects held a knife to his throat and demanded that he go to a cash machine and lift money.

Police are appealing for information in relation to two separate incidents in the Lurgan area. Photo by Pacemaker

“Thankfully, the victim managed to run away from the suspects, but he has been left understandably very shaken by what happened.

“One of the suspects was said to have been wearing a green hoody, which was pulled tightly around his head, covering his face, whilst the second male was wearing a balaclava. Both were said to be approximately six ft in height.

“An investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 143 of 11/05/24.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, police would also like to hear from anyone who can help with their enquiries into Friday’s incident.

Sergeant Cordner said: “Shortly before 7.45pm, it was reported that a man was assaulted by a number of males in the Westacres area, who struck and kick the back of his head, leaving him unconscious, before taking the contents of his wallet, which included a bank card, and a sum of cash.

“A description was given of two of the suspects, with one being said to be approximately five ft six inches in height, with short blonde hair, and wearing a blue jacket. A second suspect was described as being around five ft nine inches, with short black hair, and a bright pink top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad