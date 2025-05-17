Lurgan police make two arrests on suspicion of drugs offences during Lisburn-Portadown rail operation
In a statement, the PSNI said: “We often get reports of anti-social behaviour and drug use on late night trains. Officers on board the train arrested two persons for possession of class B and possession of class B with intent to supply.
"An investigation into this is now currently ongoing. Police were also able to show a visible presence at most train stations in order to deter any other activity.”
In separate incidents throughout the Craigavon area, officers also made two further detections of suspected class A drugs with investigations ongoing.
“We are committed to tackling illegal drug use and supply throughout the district,” police added.