Lurgan police make two arrests on suspicion of drugs offences during Lisburn-Portadown rail operation

By The Newsroom
Published 17th May 2025, 15:03 BST
Updated 17th May 2025, 15:11 BST
Lurgan police made two arrests during a Lisburn-Portadown railway line focused operation on Friday (May 16).

In a statement, the PSNI said: “We often get reports of anti-social behaviour and drug use on late night trains. Officers on board the train arrested two persons for possession of class B and possession of class B with intent to supply.

"An investigation into this is now currently ongoing. Police were also able to show a visible presence at most train stations in order to deter any other activity.”

In separate incidents throughout the Craigavon area, officers also made two further detections of suspected class A drugs with investigations ongoing.

Police focused resources on the railway line between Lisburn and Portadown. Photo: PSNIplaceholder image
Police focused resources on the railway line between Lisburn and Portadown. Photo: PSNI

“We are committed to tackling illegal drug use and supply throughout the district,” police added.

