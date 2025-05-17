Lurgan police made two arrests during a Lisburn-Portadown railway line focused operation on Friday (May 16).

In a statement, the PSNI said: “We often get reports of anti-social behaviour and drug use on late night trains. Officers on board the train arrested two persons for possession of class B and possession of class B with intent to supply.

"An investigation into this is now currently ongoing. Police were also able to show a visible presence at most train stations in order to deter any other activity.”

In separate incidents throughout the Craigavon area, officers also made two further detections of suspected class A drugs with investigations ongoing.

Police focused resources on the railway line between Lisburn and Portadown. Photo: PSNI

“We are committed to tackling illegal drug use and supply throughout the district,” police added.

