A number of vehicles were searched during a police operation targeting anti-social behaviour and the use of scramblers in the supply of drugs in the Lurgan area.

Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team, alongside members of Brownlow Neighbourhood Team and Air support, carried out Tuesday’s (May 14) operation.

In a statement, the PSNI said it “conducted a pro-active anti-social behaviour patrol in the Lurgan area, concentrating primarily on the dangers of scramblers and the use of these vehicles to supply controlled drugs to our residents”.

Police Neighbourhood Teams worked alongside Air Support. Photo by PSNI

“We had the support of Air Support and their Drone Team which was invaluable in identifying a number off scramblers and E-bikes of interest to ourselves. A number of vehicles and occupants were searched using a variety of stop and search powers.