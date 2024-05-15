Lurgan police operation targets use of scramblers to ‘supply controlled drugs to residents’
Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team, alongside members of Brownlow Neighbourhood Team and Air support, carried out Tuesday’s (May 14) operation.
In a statement, the PSNI said it “conducted a pro-active anti-social behaviour patrol in the Lurgan area, concentrating primarily on the dangers of scramblers and the use of these vehicles to supply controlled drugs to our residents”.
“We had the support of Air Support and their Drone Team which was invaluable in identifying a number off scramblers and E-bikes of interest to ourselves. A number of vehicles and occupants were searched using a variety of stop and search powers.
"It is only a matter of time before we capture these individuals causing a nuisance and committing various offences.”