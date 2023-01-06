Register
Lurgan police search uncovers suspected drugs worth £16,000, cultivation equipment and 'substantial' amount of cash

Suspected drugs with an estimated street value of £16,000 along with a substantial sum of cash have been seized in Lurgan.

By Valerie Martin
1 hour ago

A PSNI spokesperson said the seizure took place on Thursday (January 5).

"Yesterday, your local District Support Team, accompanied by Lurgan and Portadown Neighbourhood officers, as well as our colleagues from Dog Section, searched a property in the Lurgan area.

"As a result of this search, we seized a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £16,000 and a small cultivation set up being dismantled, along with a substantial amount of cash.”

PSNI officers carried out the search in Lurgan.
The spokesperson urged anyone concerned about drugs activity in their area to contact police on 101 or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.