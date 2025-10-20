Police in Lurgan are investigating a report of a hit-and-run road traffic collision in the town centre area.

The incident is reported to have taken place on Windsor Avenue close to the junction with Market Street.

They are seeking witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to come forward to help with the investigation.

"A white-coloured Kia Rio was parked up and the owner has later discovered damage that had been caused to the rear of their car,” police said.

"No note was left to advise of the damage nor has there been any reports made to police prior it being discovered.”

It is believed the collision may have happened between 10pm on Friday, October 10 and 2pm on Saturday, October 11.

Police are urging anyone who can assist with their enquiries into the incident to call themon 101 or call in to Lurgan station quoting the reference number CC2025101501121.