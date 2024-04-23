Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers posted a warning on social media after the Lurgan Neighbourhood Police Team came across a young male riding a scrambler while they were on patrol.

"The scrambler was being driven on the road during hours of darkness with no lights and the rider wasn't wearing reflective clothing or a helmet,” a police spokesperson said.

"If they had been involved in a collision they could have sustained serious injuries.