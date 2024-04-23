Lurgan police warn of scrambler dangers after rider caught using bike on the road in the dark with no lights and without a helmet
Lurgan police have said someone could have been seriously injured in an incident involving a scrambler on Monday night.
Officers posted a warning on social media after the Lurgan Neighbourhood Police Team came across a young male riding a scrambler while they were on patrol.
"The scrambler was being driven on the road during hours of darkness with no lights and the rider wasn't wearing reflective clothing or a helmet,” a police spokesperson said.
"If they had been involved in a collision they could have sustained serious injuries.
"The rider will now be reported to the Prosecution Service for a number of offences and the motorcycle has been seized.”