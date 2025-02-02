Lurgan: PSNI appeal for information after red BMW 320 reported stolen
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are investigating a report of a stolen car in Lurgan.
The red BMW 320, registration number YH62 UZD, was reported stolen vehicle within the area of Park Avenue.
It is understood to have been stolen between 6.30pm and 7.20pm on Friday, January 31.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have any information that could help with their enquiries to come forward.
The number to call police is 101, and callers are asked to quote the reference number 1514 of 31/01/25.