Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Lurgan on Friday afternoon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at the junction of Gilford Road and Pollock Drive.

It was reported at approximately 1.35pm that a black Ford Mondeo struck a van travelling in the area before driving off. Damage was caused to the front of the van.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact them on 101, quoting reference 790 31/01/25.