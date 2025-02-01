Lurgan: PSNI appeal for witnesses following collision between van and black Ford Mondeo
Police are appealing for information following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Lurgan on Friday afternoon.
The incident happened at the junction of Gilford Road and Pollock Drive.
It was reported at approximately 1.35pm that a black Ford Mondeo struck a van travelling in the area before driving off. Damage was caused to the front of the van.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact them on 101, quoting reference 790 31/01/25.