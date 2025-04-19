Lurgan: PSNI appeal for witnesses to 'altercation' between two males
Police are seeking witnesses to what they have described as ‘an altercation’ between two males in Lurgan on Thursday afternoon.
The incident took place in the Edward Street area of the town at approximately 3.10pm.
"If you witnessed anything of note, or were passing by in a vehicle and have dashcam footage of the incident, please contact 101 quoting crime reference 1121 of the 17/04/2025,” a police spokesperson said.
"If you wish to report anonymously you can do so via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”