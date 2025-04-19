Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are seeking witnesses to what they have described as ‘an altercation’ between two males in Lurgan on Thursday afternoon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place in the Edward Street area of the town at approximately 3.10pm.

"If you witnessed anything of note, or were passing by in a vehicle and have dashcam footage of the incident, please contact 101 quoting crime reference 1121 of the 17/04/2025,” a police spokesperson said.

"If you wish to report anonymously you can do so via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”