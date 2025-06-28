Police are urging anyone with information in relation to a hit-and-run incident in Lurgan on Tuesday, June 24 to come forward.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at the carpark beside SuperValu on Flush Place sometime between 2pm and 4pm.

Damage was caused to a white Ford Focus while it was parked against the fence of Wilderness Flower and Garden Centre.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call Police on 101 quoting the reference number 475 of 25/06/25.