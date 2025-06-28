Lurgan PSNI issue appeal following hit-and run
Police are urging anyone with information in relation to a hit-and-run incident in Lurgan on Tuesday, June 24 to come forward.
The incident took place at the carpark beside SuperValu on Flush Place sometime between 2pm and 4pm.
Damage was caused to a white Ford Focus while it was parked against the fence of Wilderness Flower and Garden Centre.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call Police on 101 quoting the reference number 475 of 25/06/25.