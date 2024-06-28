Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Lurgan are appealing for information from the public in relation to an assault in the town area.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 29 between 5-6pm on Sloan Street, Lurgan.

Police said they are keen to speak with a male who may have intervened to assist the person involved.

