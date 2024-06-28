Lurgan PSNI issue witness appeal following assault
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in Lurgan are appealing for information from the public in relation to an assault in the town area.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 29 between 5-6pm on Sloan Street, Lurgan.
Police said they are keen to speak with a male who may have intervened to assist the person involved.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact 101 police, quoting the reference number 1464 29/05/24