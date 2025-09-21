Two men sustained head injuries during an altercation in Lurgan in the early hours of Sunday.

Police confirmed they have made two arrests in connection with the incident.

Officers received a report at approximately 3am of a disturbance in the Albert Street area.

Chief Inspector Adam Ruston said: “On arrival, officers located a number of people on the street who were arguing and fighting with one another.

Police have made two arrests in connection with an early-morning altercation in Lurgan. Picture: Press Eye (stock image)

"Two men were observed to have sustained head injuries and were treated by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Follow-up enquiries at the scene resulted in the arrests of two men, aged 20 and 35, on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in custody at this time.

"Anyone who witnessed what happened or has relevant information that could help with our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 215 21/09/25.”

Chief Inspector Ruston added that police would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage of the area.