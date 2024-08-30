Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Lurgan have appealed for help in identifying those responsible for spraying graffiti on a property in Union Street.

The criminal damage was caused to the front of the property, including over the windows and door, between midnight and 7am.

It is understood that white spray paint was used to deface the property.

A spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police appealed for witnesses to assist in identifying whoever was responsible.

Graffiti was sprayed on a property in Union Street, Lurgan. We have covered the words used. Picture: National World

"Please, if you were in the area or travelled through and have dashcam, during the hours mentioned, and you have any information relating to who might of committed this crime, then please contact 101 quoting reference 676 -29/08/24,” the spokesperson said.