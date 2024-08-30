Lurgan: PSNI seek dashcam footage and witnesses after graffiti attack on home

By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Aug 2024, 08:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Lurgan have appealed for help in identifying those responsible for spraying graffiti on a property in Union Street.

The criminal damage was caused to the front of the property, including over the windows and door, between midnight and 7am.

It is understood that white spray paint was used to deface the property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police appealed for witnesses to assist in identifying whoever was responsible.

Graffiti was sprayed on a property in Union Street, Lurgan. We have covered the words used. Picture: National WorldGraffiti was sprayed on a property in Union Street, Lurgan. We have covered the words used. Picture: National World
Graffiti was sprayed on a property in Union Street, Lurgan. We have covered the words used. Picture: National World

"Please, if you were in the area or travelled through and have dashcam, during the hours mentioned, and you have any information relating to who might of committed this crime, then please contact 101 quoting reference 676 -29/08/24,” the spokesperson said.