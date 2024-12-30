Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Lurgan appealing for witnesses to an incident during which a PSNI vehicle was damaged.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers responded to reports of an armed male in the vicinity of Sloanhill Mews, Lurgan on Friday, December 27 at around 11.30pm.

"Whilst officers acted to protect the public, a police vehicle was damaged,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“This vehicle is now unable to respond to emergency calls.

"We are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam. If you have any information please call us on 101 quoting serial 1675 27/12/24.”