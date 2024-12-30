Lurgan: PSNI seek witnesses after police car is damaged
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police in Lurgan appealing for witnesses to an incident during which a PSNI vehicle was damaged.
Officers responded to reports of an armed male in the vicinity of Sloanhill Mews, Lurgan on Friday, December 27 at around 11.30pm.
"Whilst officers acted to protect the public, a police vehicle was damaged,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
“This vehicle is now unable to respond to emergency calls.
"We are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam. If you have any information please call us on 101 quoting serial 1675 27/12/24.”