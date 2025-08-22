Police are seeking information from the public following the theft of a motorcycle in Lurgan.

The machine was stolen at approximately 7pm on Thursday, August 21 from William Street.

It was then observed on the M1 eastbound before being located by police in Lisburn where two males were arrested for a number of offences.

"If you have dashcam footage of this motorcycle or any information that may assist our investigation please call 101 and quote reference 1530 of 21/08/25,” a PSNI spokesperson said.