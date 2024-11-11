Police have seized around 4.5 kilos of cannabis in Lurgan as a result of information received from the public.

Lurgan Neighbourhood officers conducted the drugs operation on Monday.

"As a result we have taken approximately 4.5 kilos of cannabis of our streets,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

"This was only possible due to the information received from our community... and of course the nose of our brilliant drugs dog Bailey.

Drugs seized by police in Lurgan on Monday. Picture: PSNI

"Drugs ruin our community and have no place on our streets. If you have any information regarding the supply of controlled drugs please contact police on 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”