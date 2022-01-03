Lurgan purse snatcher makes off with large sum of money

Police received a report on New Year’s Eve (Friday, December 31) at around 2.40pm that a theft had taken place in the town’s Savers store.

A male described as 50s, of slim build, between 5’4” and 5’7” in height took a red purse from a shopping basket and made off from the shop.

The thief is said to have been wearing glasses, denim jeans, a black top, white trainers and a grey/navy jacket.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The purse was later found in the area of Castle Lane, Lurgan but was unfortunately missing a large sum of money.