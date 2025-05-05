Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 18-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating a stabbing at the Glenavon Football and Athletic Club in Lurgan at the weekend has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

A young man sustained serious head injuries in the incident which took place in the early hours of Sunday

Police confirmed on Monday that their investigation remains ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “We received a report of a stabbing just after midnight on Sunday morning. An 18-year-old man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries.

An 18-year-old man, arrested by detectives investigating a stabbing at the Glenavon Football and Athletic Club on Sunday, May 4, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries. Picture: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

"We know there were a lot of people in the club around the time of the incident, so are asking for anyone who might have information that could help us with our enquiries to call police on 101, quoting reference 04 of 04/05/25.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.”