Lurgan stabbings: man arrested on two counts of attempted murder

Police confirmed that two male victims were taken to hospital for treatment following the stabbings on Monday evening (April 11).

They have now appealed for anyone who can help with their inquiries to come forward.

Inspector Conway said: “Shortly before 8.25pm, it was reported to police that one man in his 40s had received stab wounds at the Union Street area of the town and one man aged in his 20s had received stab wounds at the Windsor Avenue area.

The Windsor Avenue junction with High Street in Lurgan. Picture: Google

“Both men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

“One male, aged 19 years old, was later arrested in the area of Lurgan Park on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

“He is currently in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Inspector Conway added.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart MP described the incidents as “deeply traumatic” for those injured and also for those who witnessed the stabbings.

“I am thankful that those injured are receiving the assistance they require and I trust they will make a full recovery,” she said.

“I would ask that the public allow the police time and space to do their job and anyone with any information please come forward to the PSNI.”

Local DUP Councillor Stephen Moutray said the stabbings had “sent shockwaves across the local community”.

“I would commend the police for their swift response and their continued presence in the town to help restore community confidence. I would encourage anyone who witnessed either of the attacks to contact the PSNI,” he added.

Anyone who has any information that could help police is urged to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1794 11/04/22.