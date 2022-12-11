A Lurgan teenager, who was caught speeding, has had his licence revoked.

Shea Kearney, aged 18 from Gilpins Manor, Lurgan was accused of exceeding the 45mph limit as an R driver on September 17, 2022.

Craigavon Magistrates Court, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

At Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 7, 2022) a prosecution lawyer said at that on September 17 this year police were testing the speed of vehicles on the Portadown Road, Lurgan which is restricted to 40 mph. At 7.35pm police spotted a Mercedes travelling at 55mph.

The driver, who was the defendant, told police after they stopped him he had only passed his driving test in November 2021.

Judge Bernie Kelly discovered there were three previous points for speeding as well.

Kearney’s solicitor asked if the judge might consider a period of disqualification, to which Judge Kelly responded: “Not for a second, not when he can’t count to six.”

His solicitor said: “He is a student in Belfast and he was using his mother and father’s car.”

