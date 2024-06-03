Lurgan teenager assaulted police and spat at a nurse after being arrested
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jake Hull, aged 18, from Orient Circle, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Hydebank Young Offender’s Centre.
-
-
He appeared charged with two counts of common assault, three charges of assaulting police, attempted common assault on an adult and two counts of attempted assault.
The court heard that on March 16, police were tasked to a domestic incident. They spoke to Neill Hull, Jake’s father, who said his son had returned home that morning and he believed Jake was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
A prosecutor said Jake’s father accused his son of being aggressive with Jake’s 71-year-old grandfather. The prosecutor added that Jake’s dad said he punched him (Neill Hull) a number of times also kicking him. The grandfather said Jake grabbed him by the shirt collar after a verbal argument and he was in genuine fear of being physically assaulted.
The defendant was then arrested for common assault and during this he struck out at a constable in an attempt to punch him and attempted to headbutt another constable. Whilst outside Lurgan Custody he struck one constable and attempted to headbutt another constable.
"Once in custody Jake was seen by the forensic medical officer who deemed Jake in need of hospital treatment,” the prosecutor said. “He was taken to Craigavon Hospital, where he kicked the door on the way in and also further assaulted one of the constables by trying to bite his left arm. A nurse attempted to triage Hull while he was being restrained by police. He spat in her direction although it did not make contact with her.”
Hull’s barrister Mr Connor Lunny said his client had made early guilty pleas and already served the equivalent of five months.
Mr Lunny said Hull asked him to apologise to all involved, including the nurse.
District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “Notwithstanding what he did to his family they remain in support of him.” Mr Lunny said his grandfather does but there is an “extremely volatile” relationship between Jake and his father.
District Judge Rafferty imposed a Combination Order with 18 months on Probation and 80 hours of Community Service.