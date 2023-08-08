The case against a teenager, who faces multiple charges including blackmail and sexual communication with a child, has been adjourned until September.

Max Hollingsbee, from Orient Circle in Lurgan, faces a number of charges dating from October 2022 including blackmail, possessing an indecent photograph, distributing indecent (pseudo) photos of a child, sexual communication with a child and improper use of public electronic communications as well as persistent improper use of communications causing anxiety.

A prosecutor told Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday: “On July 7, during a bail application, it was outlined at that stage that this is a really large investigation. The investigating ohas been in touch with our office and noted that some of the injured parties are in other jurisdictions so gathering statements is taking some time.

"The file has been allocated to a senior prosecutor in the Serious Crime Unit so it is being kept under review,” she said.