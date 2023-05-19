A Lisburn judge has refused bail in the case of a Lurgan teenager who is facing several charges of assaulting members of his family, as well as police officers.

Cian Nelson, 18, whose address was given as Filbin Crescent in Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday (May 18) via videolink after being charged with a list of offences, including assault, resisting arrest, assaulting police officers, criminal damage, and causing grievous bodily harm.

Detective Constable Laura Strong told the court that on May 16, 2023 at 1.05pm, police were tasked to an ongoing domestic assault at a home in Filbin Crescent.

On arrival, the police located the defendant in a bedroom upstairs and he was said to have been immediately aggressive.

Lurgan man accused of assaulting his family and police officers is refused bail by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by Google

Detective Constable Strong catalogued a number of injuries that the defendant had allegedly caused to the police officers, including leaving bite marks on the thigh of one of the officers and spitting at several of the officers who were attempting to restrain him.

The court further heard that the defendant’s mother said the argument had started because she thought the defendant appeared to be under the influence of drugs. It was reported that he punched his mother in the head.

The court was told his grandmother then attended the scene and was attacked by the defendant who twisted her fingers back, causing a staved finger. He also allegedly tried to take her mobile phone, throwing it away and causing damage to the screen.

It was stated in court that the mother and grandmother then attempted to lock themselves in a bathroom, however the defendant kicked the door in and continued to assault them.

The grandmother fled the property and sought help from the defendant’s grandfather. The defendant was then said to have assaulted his grandfather, leaving a two-inch long laceration to his hand.

The defendant was subsequently arrested and taken to Banbridge police station. During the police interview he made no comment, whilst intermittently denying the alleged offences.

The detective constable objected to bail, stating that she was concerned about the commission of further offences. She also objected to the bail address put forward by the defence. She told the court that the defendant was already on bail at the time of the incident.

When questioned by the defence, the police officer said that the family had not made any statements in regard to the incident but that they did have body-worn footage from the officers who were in attendance.

Defence told the court: “The family wants him to be released and they want him to get help.”

However Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said that while he had “every sympathy with the family” that he did not feel the defendant was suitable for bail.

Mr Holmes continued: “I appreciate this young man has no record but he has got significant issues and it is an extreme degree of violence.

"It is dangerous and it is scary,” the district judge added.

Mr Holmes told the defendant he was refusing bail but that he was entitled to appeal to the High Court for bail.