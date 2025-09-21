Lurgan: two men arrested after 'alteration' are released on bail
The men, aged 20 and 35, had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police have confirmed their investigation into the incident continues.
Officers received a report at approximately 3am of a disturbance in the Albert Street area.
Chief Inspector Adam Ruston said: “On arrival, officers located a number of people on the street who were arguing and fighting with one another.
"Two men were observed to have sustained head injuries and were treated by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
"Anyone who witnessed what happened or has relevant information that could help with our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 215 21/09/25.”
Chief Inspector Ruston added that police would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage of the area.