Lurgan woman, accused of assaulting police and disorderly behaviour, has sentencing deferred at Craigavon court

A woman who pleaded guilty to assaulting police and disorderly behaviour has had her sentence deferred at Craigavon Magistrates Court.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 11th Feb 2024, 08:37 GMT
Amy Frazer, aged 25, from Victoria Street in Lurgan, appeared before the court facing sentencing on three counts of assaulting police and one charge of disorderly behaviour on May 27 last year.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.
District Judge Francis Rafferty said he had an opportunity to read the pre-sentence report and noted that it is ‘positive’ and there had been an “improvement in Ms Frazer’s overall presentation and engagement” compared to previous interviews.

“Given that things seem to be on an upward curve, I am going to defer sentencing for six months,” said the district judge.

Frazer’s solicitor said he had similar observations.

“Things seem to be an awful lot better. In fact she is engaged in a tech course and completed examinations. So doing very well, Your Worship,” the solicitor added.

The case was adjourned to August 14.