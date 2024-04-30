Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, aged 43, from Edward Street, did not appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court where her barrister was due to seek amendments to her bail conditions.

-

Murder victim Odhran Kelly. Picture: family image

-

Stevenson is charged with assisting offenders in the murder of Mr Kelly on December 3 last year.

Her barrister Gavyn Cairns said he had hoped to deal with a variation to her bail conditions on Friday with the consent of police. Mr Cairns said the address was not available. The case was adjourned until May 17.

Also charged with assisting offenders is Stephanie McClelland (36), of Shan Slieve in Lurgan.