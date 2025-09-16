Lurgan woman admits £65,000 benefit fraud

By Paul Higgins
Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:02 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 15:02 BST
A Co Armagh woman has admitted fraudulently claiming £65,000 in benefits.

Standing in the dock of Craigavon Crown Court, 38-year-old Kelly Smyth entered a guilty plea to the single charge against her.

The defendant, from Portlec Place in Lurgan, admitted that between March 23, 2020 and July 29, 2024 and with a view to claiming universal credit, she failed to “promptly notify the Social Security Agency of a change in your circumstances which you knew would affect your entitlement to benefit, namely that you were living with your partner and maintaining a household in common.”

The background of the case was not fully opened but prosecuting counsel Simon Jenkins confirmed the fraud amounted to “just over £65,000”.

Judge Donna McColgan KC said given the amount involved, “we will need a pre-sentence report,” so freeing Smyth on continuing bail, the judge said she would deal with the case on November 4.

