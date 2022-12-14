Register
Lurgan woman dragged female police constable to the ground by her hair

A woman who spat in the face of a female police officer and dragged her to the ground by the hair has been jailed for four months.

By Court Reporter
6 hours ago
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 11:51am

Agnes Magee, 26, launched the attack as she was being discharged from the Mater Hospital in Belfast.

Magee, from Lurgan but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday (December 14) she was taken to the hospital for a mental health assessment but deemed fit to be released on October 29 this year.

The case was heard at Belfast Magistrates Court.

A prosecution lawyer said: “She became agitated and spat in the officer’s face during attempts to restrain her. She then pulled the constable’s hair, dragging her to the floor.”

Magee continued to shout and verbally abuse officers..

A defence solicitor told the court his client “kicked off” during a serious decline in her mental health.

Citing Magee’s previous criminal record, District Judge Anne Marshall confirmed: “I’m going to impose four months immediate custody.”