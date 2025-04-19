Lurgan woman drove a BMW with ‘excessively tinted windows’, Lisburn court hears

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2025, 08:46 BST
A Lurgan woman has been fined after it was revealed the windows of her BMW were tinted to allow only 15% of light through the windows.

Rachael Irwin, 34, whose address was given as Lurgan Tarry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with being unable to have full view of the road, and failing to produce a driving licence.

The court heard that on December 17, 2024 police on patrol on the M1 westbound near Applegreen Service Station at Lisburn observed a BMW with “excessively tinted” windows on the driver and passenger door of the vehicle.

It was stated the tint allowed 15% of light admission, with the legal requirement being 70%.

Lurgan woman fined by Lisburn Court for having car windows excessively tinted. Pic credit: GoogleLurgan woman fined by Lisburn Court for having car windows excessively tinted. Pic credit: Google
A defence lawyer told the court: “I don’t understand the desire to have tinted windows.

"She bought the car off someone and hadn’t changed it. She has rectified it now.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £75 on each of the charges, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

