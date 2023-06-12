A 46-year-old Lurgan woman has been banned from the roads for drink driving.

Lorraine Douglas (46), from Shimna Walk, pleaded guilty at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

A prosecutor said that on May 14, 2023 at around 3.15am, police at Tandragee Road observed a vehicle being driven in an ‘erratic manner’.

"The vehicle crossed the centre line of the road on a number of occasions and was taking corners wide,” said the prosecutor. When stopped, the defendant had an alcohol reading of 64 on the roadside and 59 at the police station.

A defence solicitor said Douglas had been at a friend’s house and intended to stay overnight.

"She had alcohol taken. There was an argument and she decided not to stay,” he said, adding the loss of his client’s licence would affect her ability to work. He said the defendant had been driving more than 20 years without incident.