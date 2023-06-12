Register
Lurgan woman ends up in court after being caught drink driving

A 46-year-old Lurgan woman has been banned from the roads for drink driving.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST

Lorraine Douglas (46), from Shimna Walk, pleaded guilty at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.
A prosecutor said that on May 14, 2023 at around 3.15am, police at Tandragee Road observed a vehicle being driven in an ‘erratic manner’.

"The vehicle crossed the centre line of the road on a number of occasions and was taking corners wide,” said the prosecutor. When stopped, the defendant had an alcohol reading of 64 on the roadside and 59 at the police station.

A defence solicitor said Douglas had been at a friend’s house and intended to stay overnight.

"She had alcohol taken. There was an argument and she decided not to stay,” he said, adding the loss of his client’s licence would affect her ability to work. He said the defendant had been driving more than 20 years without incident.

Douglas was fined £350 plus the Offender Levy and banned from driving for 12 months.