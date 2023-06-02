A Lurgan woman has been banned from driving for six months after being caught driving without insurance for the fifth time.

Kerry Byrne, aged 42, from Pollock Mews in Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with having no driving licence and using a car without insurance.

A prosecutor told the court that on February 12 last year, police stopped a Volkswagen Passat on Toberhewny Lane and after speaking with the driver and making checks, they discovered the car was not insured.

Byrne claimed she did have insurance and was told to produce her insurance to Lurgan police station within seven days.

The prosecutor said: “On March 15 last year she presented to Lurgan station with an insurance policy which had only been taken out on February 14 – two days after she was stopped by police. The defendant accepted a Fixed Penalty Notice for the offence and was required to produce both parts of her driving licence. However police were made aware on June 25 that she had not produced her licence within the required time and had not paid the fixed penalty notice.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty told the court that the licence is dated from only a few weeks ago, telling the defendant: “You hadn’t a licence at the time.”

Byrne’s lawyer told the court his client had instructed him she had been diagnosed with ‘unstable personality disorder’.

“She is fairly disorganised when it comes to day-to-day matters but this is more than a slip, I recognise that and her record belies that as well,” the lawyer added.

The district judge told the defendant: “This is your fifth offence of no insurance and on the last occasion you appeared before the court you were disqualified for a year for that offence in 2017.”