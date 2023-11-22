A Lurgan mum-of-four has been given a suspended jail sentence after she turned up drunk at a friend’s home and assaulted two teenage girls.

Tina Claire Irwin, aged 43, from Shaerf Drive appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with two counts of common assault.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor told the court that on June 14, 2023 at around 3.45pm, police received a report of an assault in the Ashley Crescent area of Lurgan. Police spoke to both injured parties, two teenage girls aged 18 and 19, who said Irwin had ‘turned up unannounced and let herself into the house, demanding cigarettes’. When the girls told her they didn’t have any cigarettes, Irwin became ‘verbally abusive’. One of the girls said Irwin then became physical when she was asked to leave the property.

The prosecutor added: “The defendant pushed her on the shoulder and punched her.”

The other injured party alleged that as the defendant was leaving the property she ‘pushed her on the shoulder and grabbed her by the throat’.

“As the defendant was pulling her hand away from her throat she gripped onto her necklace, breaking it,” the prosecutor said.

"Both injured parties stated they ran back inside the property and observed the defendant out in the street going mad. The injured parties had scratch marks and reddening, bruises and one of the injured parties had hand marks on her neck as well.”

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer asked what the relationship was between the defendant and the injured parties.

The prosecutor said Irwin knew the father of one of the girls and they live in the same area.

“She was interviewed and said she was highly intoxicated and couldn’t remember the incident,” the prosecutor said.

Defence barrister Damien Halleron told the court his client said she was invited into the house by the father of one of the injured parties.

“It is clear the disturbance has begun inside the house when both of the ladies in the house made it clear they didn’t want her in the house anymore. There was a degree of pushing and shoving going on but this defendant has to accept that by virtue of the fact that she was intoxicated she was not in a position to resist the allegations made by both of these ladies. Thankfully there were no serious injuries.”

Mr Halleron said his client is on benefits and suffers from an arthritic condition and has four children of her own who are now adolescents and only one remains with her.

“She accepts her behaviour was unacceptable in the circumstances and accepts she had consumed a considerable amount of alcohol,” he said.

The Deputy District Judge said Irwin would get some credit for pleading guilty. He added that although Irwin has a criminal record none was related to violence.

"It is clear to me on this occasion you had consumed far too much alcohol. This is a serious matter. These were girls much younger than you minding their own business in their own home,” said the Deputy District Judge.