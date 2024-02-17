Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kahlilah Rowe, aged 41, from Hill Street in Lurgan, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court, facing both charges. The harassment charges relates to an incident on March 30 last year while the disorderly behaviour charge is dated August 29 last year.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

District Judge Francis Rafferty was asked if he wanted to hear the facts around the cases and he said he recalled them. Rowe’s lawyer explained the background to this is the “very complicated, very acrimonious breakdown of her relationship”.

District Judge Rafferty said: “Yes it is everybody else’s fault except hers. She is one of these people who says everything she does, she does for her children, notwithstanding whatever distress her criminal activities will cause them.”

Rowe is currently subject to 120 hours Community Service.

The district judge said he will impose a five months suspended sentence on the harassment charge, suspended for two years. In relation to the disorderly behaviour she was sentenced to three months in prison suspended for two years.

Rowe asked the judge what this meant. District Judge Rafferty responded: “It means if you engage in any of this activity again in relation to your ex-partner and your children, be it harassment, be it disorderly behaviour, be it malicious communication – any of the things you are already guilty of, if you do it again, the court will start with a five-month sentence.”